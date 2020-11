US artist mixes paints to match colour of chocolate and sweets in 'therapeutic' clips Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:50s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 05:50s - Published US artist mixes paints to match colour of chocolate and sweets in 'therapeutic' clips An artist based in Boston, Massachusetts mixes various paints to match different types of chocolate and confectionery. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like