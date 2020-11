George County alum Tyrese Fryfogle wins Big Ten Player of the Week



Big time praise in the Big Ten for George County alum Tyrese Fryfogle who’s been named the league’s offensive player of the week for his career game against Michigan State. Credit: WXXV Published 3 days ago

