Macon family honors late daughter by helping to less fortune for holidays

One Macon couple lost their daughter last year and want to keep her memory alive while helping the less fortunate for the holidays.

A macon couple that lost their daughter last year is striving to keep her memory alive, all while helping the less fortunate for the holidays.

In memory of merrie kaplan, parents nancy and michael kaplan are providing a better christmas for those who can't afford it.

The couple partnered with the united way of central georgia to create the merrie christmas project.

Z beans coffee made a special coffee blend and macon monogramming made special t-shirts to support the cause.

Together they are fundraising to provide those in need with gifts, holiday decorations, and food.

"our daughter merrie, our special-needs daughter was a true believer in the spirit of christmas and i know its a faith-based holiday but it's c1 3 b13 always a spirit and joy that comes with this time of year no matter what