Soddy Daisy city manager

Soddy Daisy swears in a new council member, who immediately calls to remove the city manager..

Soddy daisy's city manager is removed after a 3 to 2 vote by commisioners.

Newly elected commisioner steven everett was sworn in and wasted no time in accusing city manager janince cagle of using her position to drive down the value of a mobile home park on the north end of the city.

He read the transcript and played an audio recording involving cagle to back up his claims. everett says a widow was forced to sell her home at a price quote ' a lot lower than it was worth'.

Everett says cagle sent multiple officers to perform code inspections to lower the value of the property theres been a culture around here that our city managers want to be the police chief.

We have to change that culture.

We need a police chief who knows the law and we need a city manager who understands that just because they tell you no we can't do that, it isnt insubordination it is actually taking care of this city.

Everett, commissioner shipley, and new mayor rick nunley were the three votes cast to remove cagle.

Cagle did not comment after being voted as, she left the meeting