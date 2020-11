Trump Running Out Of Legal Options To Fight Election Results Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:28s - Published 9 minutes ago Trump Running Out Of Legal Options To Fight Election Results A hand recount in Georgia has reaffirmed Joe Biden's win in the state. Trump continues to cast doubt on the results of the election, while Biden's patience at the transition of power delay wears thin. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend