Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: India's tally soars past 90 Lakh with over 45 thousand cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Covid-19: India's tally soars past 90 Lakh with over 45 thousand cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

Covid-19: India's tally soars past 90 Lakh with over 45 thousand cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India logged 45,882 Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total no.

Of cases past 9 lakh mark.

Recoveries surged to 84.28 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.6 per cent.

Up to 4.43 Lakh active cases remain in the country.

Maharashtra remains the top affected state in the country with more than 17 Lakh total cases.

The state recorded 154 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Other states in the top-5 list include Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Total fatalities in Delhi has crossed 8,000-mark with 98 news deaths recorded on Thursday and 7,546 new cases being reported, taking the total active cases to 43,221.

#Covid-19 #Coronavirus #CoronavirusPandemic


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

41,100 new COVID-19 cases in India, tally now over 88 lakh

As India celebrated the festival of lights, 41,100 new *COVID-19* cases and 447 more deaths were...
Mid-Day - Published

With 44,879 new coronavirus infections, India crosses 87 lakh cases

With 44,879 new coronavirus infections and 547 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally...
Mid-Day - Published

COVID-19: India shows jump of 30 per cent in new cases since Diwali

After the Diwali weekend and Bhai Dooj celebrations came to an end, India recorded more than 30 per...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

African Indians: A young Siddi woman's story of identity | Oneindia News [Video]

African Indians: A young Siddi woman's story of identity | Oneindia News

Meet Fathima Shaikh who works in Bengaluru as a stylist and she belongs to the sizeable Siddi tribe of Karnataka. These people are of East African origin who have settled in India for centuries. While..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:26Published
Fauci's verdict on Moderna & Pfizer | Oxford vaccine cost in India | Oneindia News [Video]

Fauci's verdict on Moderna & Pfizer | Oxford vaccine cost in India | Oneindia News

The Oxford Covid-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers in India by February 2021 and for the general-pubic by April next year at a cost of Rs 1000 for 2 doses. Meanwhile, this is what..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published
COVID-19: India crosses 90-lakh mark [Video]

COVID-19: India crosses 90-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally reached 90.04 lakh on Nov 20. A significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed as spike of 45,882 new cases and 584 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Currently, there are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published