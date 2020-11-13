Covid-19: India's tally soars past 90 Lakh with over 45 thousand cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India logged 45,882 Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total no.

Of cases past 9 lakh mark.

Recoveries surged to 84.28 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.6 per cent.

Up to 4.43 Lakh active cases remain in the country.

Maharashtra remains the top affected state in the country with more than 17 Lakh total cases.

The state recorded 154 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Other states in the top-5 list include Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Total fatalities in Delhi has crossed 8,000-mark with 98 news deaths recorded on Thursday and 7,546 new cases being reported, taking the total active cases to 43,221.

