India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 88 lakh

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare , India on November 29 reported single-day spike of 41,810 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.



As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 27 reported single-day spike of 43,082 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 492 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,35,715. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 93,09,788 which include 4,55,555 active infections. More than 87,18,517 people have recovered from the virus with 39,379 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,31,204 samples were tested on November 26. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till November 26 are 13,70,62,749. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published now India reports 44,489 new COVID-19 cases



As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 26 reported single-day spike of 44,489 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 524 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,35,223. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 92,66,706 which include 4,52,344 active infections. More than 86,79,138 people have recovered from the virus with 36,367 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 10,90,238 samples were tested on November 25. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till November 25 are 13,59,31,545. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published now

Indian Council of Medical Research Watch: PM Modi's 2nd Covid vaccine lab visit to Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad



Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bharat Biotech facility in Telangana's Hyderabad on November 28. He arrived in the city after a tour of Zydus' facility in Gujarat's Ahmedabad earlier in the day. PM Modi is on a 3-city tour to take stock of Covid vaccine development in the country. He tweeted about his Bharat Biotech tour, hailing scientists for the progress in the trials so far. He added that the Bharat Biotech team is working with Indian Council of Medical Research for speedy progress. PM's next stop is the Serum Institute of India in Maharashtra's Pune. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41 Published on November 29, 0233 PM Modi reaches Hyderabad to visit Bharat Biotech plant PM Modi will be proceeding to Bharat Biotech's facility located at Genome valley, a life sciences cluster about 20 km from the AF base, officials said. Covid-19..

IndiaTimes 22 hours ago ICMR nod for CCMB's dry swab testing for Covid-19

IndiaTimes 2 days ago