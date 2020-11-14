With 44,059 new cases, India's total COVID-19 tally crossed 91-lakh mark
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
4 minutes ago
With 44,059 new cases, India's total COVID-19 tally crossed 91-lakh mark
India's COVID-19 tally reached 91,39,866 on November 23.
As compared to yesterday, a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed.
The spike of 44,059 new cases and 511 deaths reported in last 24 hrs.
Currently, there are 4,43,486 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 85,62,642 with 41,024 new discharges.
According to
ICMR, 8,49,596 samples were tested on Nov 22.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
India records 45,209 new COVID-19 infections India on November 22 recorded 45,209 new COVID-19 infections. With this spike, India's total cases rose to 90,95,807. With 501 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,33,227. Currently, the number of total active cases are 4,40,962. However, total discharged cases is at 85,21,617 with 43,493 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,75,326 samples were tested on November 21. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
India has reported 45,209 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 90.95...
IndiaTimes - Published
1 day ago Also reported by •
Mid-Day
India's Covid -19 tally climbed to 87.73 lakh with 44,684 new cases in a day, while 81,63,572 people...
IndiaTimes - Published
1 week ago Also reported by •
Mid-Day
The number of cases in the state continued to rise with 5,535 new cases on Thursday taking the total...
Mid-Day - Published
3 days ago
Related videos from verified sources