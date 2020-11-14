Global  
 

With 44,059 new cases, India's total COVID-19 tally crossed 91-lakh mark

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
With 44,059 new cases, India's total COVID-19 tally crossed 91-lakh mark

With 44,059 new cases, India's total COVID-19 tally crossed 91-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally reached 91,39,866 on November 23.

As compared to yesterday, a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed.

The spike of 44,059 new cases and 511 deaths reported in last 24 hrs.

Currently, there are 4,43,486 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 85,62,642 with 41,024 new discharges.

According to ICMR, 8,49,596 samples were tested on Nov 22.


India records 45,209 new COVID-19 infections [Video]

India records 45,209 new COVID-19 infections

India on November 22 recorded 45,209 new COVID-19 infections. With this spike, India's total cases rose to 90,95,807. With 501 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,33,227. Currently, the number of total active cases are 4,40,962. However, total discharged cases is at 85,21,617 with 43,493 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,75,326 samples were tested on November 21.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

13 crore Covid-19 tests done so far, cumulative positivity rate falling steadily: Health ministry

 According to the Indian council of medical research (ICMR), over 13.06 crore samples have been tested till November 20 with 10,66,022 being tested on Friday...
IndiaTimes

India's Covid-19 tally rises to 90.95 lakh with 45,209 new cases

India has reported 45,209 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 90.95...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


44,684 new cases take India's Covid tally to 87,73,479

India's Covid -19 tally climbed to 87.73 lakh with 44,684 new cases in a day, while 81,63,572 people...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


COVID-19: Mumbai's cases count rises but casualties see a fall

The number of cases in the state continued to rise with 5,535 new cases on Thursday taking the total...
Mid-Day - Published


Watch: Satyendar Jain distributes face masks in Delhi’s Shakur Basti [Video]

Watch: Satyendar Jain distributes face masks in Delhi’s Shakur Basti

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain distributed face masks in Delhi’s Shakur Basti. Jain visited his assembly constituency on November 22. The Delhi health minister was seen distributing free masks..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published
COVID Latest: Massachusetts Reports 2,721 New Cases, 24 Additional Deaths [Video]

COVID Latest: Massachusetts Reports 2,721 New Cases, 24 Additional Deaths

The state has now had more than 200,000 cases since the pandemic started.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:25Published
Watch: Shopping urge overpowers COVID fear at Delhi's crowded Sarojini Nagar [Video]

Watch: Shopping urge overpowers COVID fear at Delhi's crowded Sarojini Nagar

Huge crowd was seen shopping at Delhi's famous Sarojini Nagar Market amid spike in COVID-19 cases. Social distancing norms went for a toss at jam-pecked shopping hub. The total cases in national..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published