With 44,059 new cases, India's total COVID-19 tally crossed 91-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally reached 91,39,866 on November 23.

As compared to yesterday, a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed.

The spike of 44,059 new cases and 511 deaths reported in last 24 hrs.

Currently, there are 4,43,486 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 85,62,642 with 41,024 new discharges.

According to ICMR, 8,49,596 samples were tested on Nov 22.