Ahmedabad goes under 57-hour marathon curfew to stem Covid spread | Oneindia News

In a move to check the alarming rise of novel coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, authorities decided to impose a 'complete curfew' from today, November 20th; In a two-and-a-half minute video released on his Twitter account, MNM chief Kamal Haasan said the voter ID is a big weapon and urged voters to register; At least 14 people, including 6 children, were killed after the car in which they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Allahabad highway in UP; Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been advised to shift out of Delhi for a few days to avoid the heavy pollution.

This and more news at 2 PM.

