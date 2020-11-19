'Every 4-5 months, a new vaccine': SII CEO on India 'priority' #HTLS2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Maharashtra's Pune on November 28. He visited Serum Institute of India to review COVID-19 vaccine development. Earlier in the day, the PM also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad for the same reason.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi reviewed the vaccine development process of Zydus Cadila’s vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. PM Modi held discussions with the promoters and executives of the company. Zydus Cadila announced completion of phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. The company said it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August. PM Modi is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune today. Watch the full video for more details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people gather outside Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad on November 28. He reviewed the COVID-19 vaccine development at Bharat Biotech facility. Earlier in the day, the PM also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D. PM Modi will also visit Serum Institute of India in Pune to review vaccine development and manufacturing process.
SII CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla spoke on preparation for future pandemics. Speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Poonawalla said that instead of reinventing the wheel with new technology to deal with a disease, we should rely on proven technology platforms. In a conversation with Sanchita Sharma, health editor, HT, Poonawalla said that SII plans to launch a new vaccine every 4-5 months. Watch the full video for more.
Foreign Secretary of India Harsh V Shringla, who is on 2-day visit to met Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli. He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that we'll ensure COVID-19 vaccine is not just for..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state governments to start work on cold storage facilities during his meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the Covid crisis. ‘Today I spoke to chief ministers of..
