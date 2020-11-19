'Every 4-5 months, a new vaccine': SII CEO on India 'priority' #HTLS2020

Global  
 

Providing Covid vaccines to the Indian government and the Indian populace is the priority of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer.

This was the message given by Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of SII at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

In a conversation with Sanchita Sharma, health editor, HT, Poonawalla said that SII plans to launch a new vaccine every 4-5 months.

Watch the full video for more.


Serum Institute of India Serum Institute of India Indian biotechnological company, vaccine manufacturer

Adar Poonawalla

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

