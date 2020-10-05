Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Angelina Jolie to direct biopic about war photographer Don McCullin

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Angelina Jolie to direct biopic about war photographer Don McCullin

Angelina Jolie to direct biopic about war photographer Don McCullin

Angelina Jolie has announced that she will direct a new biopic called 'Unreasonable Behaviour' about the life of war photojournalist Don McCullin.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Don McCullin Don McCullin


Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie American actress

Angelina Jolie loses bid to remove private judge in divorce case [Video]

Angelina Jolie loses bid to remove private judge in divorce case

Angelina Jolie has lost her battle to remove the private judge overseeing her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Sofia Vergara tops Forbes' Highest Paid Actresses list [Video]

Sofia Vergara tops Forbes' Highest Paid Actresses list

Sofia Vergara has beaten Angelina Jolie to the top of Forbes magazine's new highest-paid actresses countdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Angelina Jolie to direct biopic about war photographer Sir Don McCullin

Angelina Jolie is to direct a biopic of the British war photographer Sir Don McCullin.
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Angelina Jolie Lines Up Her Next Directing Project: 'Unreasonable Behaviour'

Angelina Jolie has lined up her next directing project and it looks to be a great one! The actress,...
Just Jared - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Come Away Film - clip with Angelina Jolie - House of cards [Video]

Come Away Film - clip with Angelina Jolie - House of cards

Directed by Brenda Chapman, the Oscar™-winning director and co-writer of Pixar’s Brave and written by Kate Goodhill, COME AWAY is a whimsical and inspiring British made live-action fairy-tale...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:15Published
100-Year-Old WWII Vets Take Ride Of A Lifetime In Restored C-47 Aircraft [Video]

100-Year-Old WWII Vets Take Ride Of A Lifetime In Restored C-47 Aircraft

For Veterans Day, two World War II veterans take the flight of a lifetime over the San Francisco Bay in a magnificently restored C-47 aircraft. Don Ford got to hear their amazing stories.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:28Published
COME AWAY Movie - David Oyelowo, Angelina Jolie, Michael Caine, Anna Chancellor [Video]

COME AWAY Movie - David Oyelowo, Angelina Jolie, Michael Caine, Anna Chancellor

COME AWAY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this imaginative origin story of two of the most beloved characters in literature -- Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland -- eight-year-old Alice (Keira..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:17Published