Angelina Jolie to direct biopic about war photographer Don McCullin
Angelina Jolie to direct biopic about war photographer Don McCullin
Angelina Jolie has announced that she will direct a new biopic called 'Unreasonable Behaviour' about the life of war photojournalist Don McCullin.
Angelina Jolie is to direct a biopic of the British war photographer Sir Don McCullin.
Belfast Telegraph
Angelina Jolie has lined up her next directing project and it looks to be a great one! The actress,...
Just Jared
