Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New restrictions in Scotland will 'lower' Covid-19 risk at Christmas

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
New restrictions in Scotland will 'lower' Covid-19 risk at Christmas

New restrictions in Scotland will 'lower' Covid-19 risk at Christmas

The risks of any relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “will not be zero”,Scotland’s First Minister has said.

Speaking at the coronavirus briefing inEdinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon said that any plans to allow household mixing overthe festive period would still carry risks, but she hopes that strict measuresin the coming weeks can drive down the virus.

She said: “The fact is, thefewer people who are in the population who have Covid by the time we get toChristmas, the lower the risk of people being infected with it during thatperiod.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Sturgeon announces new measures to curb virus over Christmas [Video]

Sturgeon announces new measures to curb virus over Christmas

Nicola Sturgeon has announced new measures for several areas of the country. Glasgow, Stirling and Lanarkshire, will move from Level 3 to Level 4 of the five-tier system at 6pm. The First Minister hopes that these restrictions will "lower the risk" of people getting coronavirus during Christmas celebrations. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Scotland to move 11 council areas into highest level of coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Scotland to move 11 council areas into highest level of coronavirus restrictions

Scotland’s toughest coronavirus restrictions are to be imposed on a third ofcouncil areas - with Nicola Sturgeon insisting moving to Level 4 would helpprotect the NHS and could also give people the chance of some respite atChristmas. The First Minister described the move as “unpalatable butnecessary”, as she promised £60 million of support funding, including help foraffected businesses.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
Level 4 lockdown imposed in 11 council areas in Scotland [Video]

Level 4 lockdown imposed in 11 council areas in Scotland

A total of 11 council areas will be placed under Scotland's toughest coronavirus restrictions from 6pm on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs. The Level 4 rules will see the closure of non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms. The council areas in Scotland moving to Level 4 are the City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian. Nicola Sturgeon said the changes were intended to be "short and sharp" and have an impact ahead of Christmas. She added that the Level 4 restrictions will be in place for three weeks and will be lifted on December 11. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published
'PM is a strong supporter of devolution', says minister [Video]

'PM is a strong supporter of devolution', says minister

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has denied that Boris Johnson regards Scottish devolution as a "disaster". The Prime Minister was reported as telling a meeting of Tory MPs that devolution in Scotland was Tony Blair's "biggest mistake". "The Prime Minister is a strong supporter of devolution", Mr Jenrick said, "what he does believe in, very strongly, is the union". Asked what the Prime Minister meant by his comments, Mr Jenrick added Mr Johnson "doesn't like to see devolution used to fuel nationalism and separatism...none of us want to see Nicola Sturgeon and her very narrow nationalism and separatism break apart the hundreds of years of friend and bonds that bind together the peoples of the United Kingdom." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Scotland fall short as France win in Autumn Nations Cup

 Scotland's Nations Cup fate is now out of their own hands after they fall to a 15-22 defeat to France at Murrayfield.
BBC News
What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK? [Video]

What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK?

Boris Johnson ordered England to stay at home in a second national lockdown,Scotland is in tiers, Wales is out of a firebreak and Northern Ireland isimposing new restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 04:40Published
PM urges political unity to rebuild Scotland after Covid [Video]

PM urges political unity to rebuild Scotland after Covid

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no “political wrangling” between the SNP and the government should get in the way of opportunities for people in Scotland. Speaking at the virtual Scottish Conservatives Conference, he promised a “partnership for shared stability and prosperity” for the country. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Boris Johnson: SNP devolution handling has been a disaster [Video]

Boris Johnson: SNP devolution handling has been a disaster

Boris Johnson tells the Scottish Conservative virtual conference “the way theSNP have handled devolution in Scotland has been a disaster”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Chris Smith funeral: Runners join Team GB athlete's procession

 Members of local clubs follow the cortege of Chris Smith, who died after going missing in Scotland.
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: Oxford University vaccine shows 70% protection

 The large scale trial is both a triumph and a disappointment, after other groups had better results.
BBC News

PM to review rise in COVID infections, vaccine roll-out with CMs

 PM Narendra Modi is slated to review the coronavirus situation and discuss the roll-out of vaccine programmes with CMs of eight states, said sources.
DNA

PM Modi inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs in New Delhi

 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present at the occasion. Eight bungalows, which were more than 80-years-old, have been redeveloped to construct 76 flats. The..
IndiaTimes
Maharashtra Anganwadi worker rows 18 km daily to ensure well-being of tribal babies [Video]

Maharashtra Anganwadi worker rows 18 km daily to ensure well-being of tribal babies

COVID-19 phase led to hardships for many, the pandemic has also severely affected healthcare facilities in rural areas. Meet Relu Vasave, an Anganwadi worker from Maharashtra's Nandurbar. Braving the pandemic, she rows 18 km daily to help the children under 6 years of age and expecting mothers in interior villages. She aims to provide nutritious food to pregnant mothers for good health. Tribals hailed her selfless efforts for assistance during the pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:29Published

Related videos from verified sources

Sturgeon urges adherence to new virus rules [Video]

Sturgeon urges adherence to new virus rules

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is urging people to follow the new rules or risk tighter restrictions over Christmas.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:03Published
Welsh Government to introduce Covid-19 travel ban from high risk UK areas [Video]

Welsh Government to introduce Covid-19 travel ban from high risk UK areas

The Welsh Government is preparing to prevent people who live in areas of theUK with high levels of coronavirus from travelling to Wales, First MinisterMark Drakeford has announced. Mr Drakeford said..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Students not at fault for surging coronavirus cases [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Students not at fault for surging coronavirus cases

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted students are not to blame for a rise incoronavirus outbreaks, as she announced a record daily total of new Covid-19cases. Hundreds of students at universities across..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published