New restrictions in Scotland will 'lower' Covid-19 risk at Christmas

The risks of any relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “will not be zero”,Scotland’s First Minister has said.

Speaking at the coronavirus briefing inEdinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon said that any plans to allow household mixing overthe festive period would still carry risks, but she hopes that strict measuresin the coming weeks can drive down the virus.

She said: “The fact is, thefewer people who are in the population who have Covid by the time we get toChristmas, the lower the risk of people being infected with it during thatperiod.