Trauma to triumph: Alex Smith reveals why he came back to football and what he learned along the way
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 02:17s - Published
SportsPulse: Mike Jones connected with Washington QB Alex Smith to discuss his journey back from a leg injury that almost killed him.
Smith reveals why he decided to come back and what he learned in his two year journey back to the NFL.