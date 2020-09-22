Global  
 

Inquest finds Jeremy Kyle ‘may have contributed’ to death of show guest

A coroner has made Jeremy Kyle an “interested person” in an inquest into thedeath of his TV show guest.

Steve Dymond died of a morphine overdose and aheart problem at his home in Portsmouth, seven days after having been a gueston the daytime show in 2019.

The episode was never aired.

The Hampshirecoroner Jason Pegg has said the presenter “may have caused or contributed” tohis death, during a pre-inquest review in Winchester.


