ABC Dancing with the Stars Finale | Morning Blend

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 06:17s - Published
ABC Dancing with the Stars Finale | Morning Blend

ABC Dancing with the Stars Finale | Morning Blend

Dancing With the Stars Season Finale Airs Monday, November 23 @ 8pm (ET/PT) on ABC.


Chris Christie calls Trump legal team ‘a national embarrassment,’ says the election is over

 Former Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that the election was over and President Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden. Christie, a strong supporter of the president,..
WorldNews
A Millon Little Things | Morning Blend [Video]

A Millon Little Things | Morning Blend

The Family of Friends Rally Together to Support Each Other When Tragedy Strikes Again on the Season Premiere of ABC’s A Million Little Things.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 04:37Published

Michael B. Jordan is People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Michael B. Jordan has been crowned as 2020′s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Jordan, known for his critically-acclaimed..
WorldNews

'Big Sky' spoilers! Ryan Phillippe reacts to season premiere's huge twist: 'I'm going to get backlash'

 "Big Little Lies" creator David E. Kelley returns to primetime with ABC's "Big Sky," which featured a shocking twist in Tuesday's series premiere.
USATODAY.com

