ABC Dancing with the Stars Finale | Morning Blend

Dancing With the Stars Season Finale Airs Monday, November 23 @ 8pm (ET/PT) on ABC.

"Big Little Lies" creator David E. Kelley returns to primetime with ABC's "Big Sky," which featured a shocking twist in Tuesday's series premiere.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Michael B. Jordan has been crowned as 2020′s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Jordan, known for his critically-acclaimed..

A Millon Little Things | Morning Blend The Family of Friends Rally Together to Support Each Other When Tragedy Strikes Again on the Season Premiere of ABC’s A Million Little Things.

Former Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that the election was over and President Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden. Christie, a strong supporter of the president,..