Mike Tindall Reveals He Watches 'The Crown' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 00:55s - Published 8 minutes ago Mike Tindall Reveals He Watches 'The Crown' During an episode of "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby" podcast, Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara, revealed that he does in fact watch "The Crown". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mike Tindall watches The Crown



Zara Phillips' husband, Mike Tidall, has admitted he watches 'The Crown' but he needs to "catch up" on most recent episodes. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:30 Published 5 hours ago