Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 week ago

Rapper Swae Lee comes home to ease the minds of people in the community amid a year of a deadly pandemic and civil unrest.

Rapper Swae Lee comes home to ease the minds of people in the community

Fairkpark to welcome rapper swae lee back home.

"when i visit now it's like something's missing but yeah it's like...it's just a reality i had to face."

Today grammy nominated rapper swae lee visited his hometown of tupelo for the first time since his step father michael sullivan was murdered earlier this year.

"you know what i'm saying 2020 has been a crazy year."

In additon to his personal tragedy the rapper also acknowlegded the reality of his community dealing with a pandemic and a diveded country "i just realized early that like it's good black people it's good white people, it's good mexican people."

Lee urging his community to hold on a little while longer "when things get their worse, that's all they can do is get better."

On saturday tupelo will offically make november 21 swae day in tupelo "swae day tomorrow it's and honor, you know, i did so much for the city me and my bro."

Expecting large crowds there, he urges the community to play it safe while we try to clow the spread.

"definitely want everybody to stay clean, wash their hands put thier masks on and yeah we can vibe."

Tomorrow's event starts at 11am here in fairpark.

Reporting live in tupelo erin wilson wtva 9 news.