SpaceX and NASA updates

Sonic Boom Alert: SpaceX To Launch NASA Satellite From Vandenberg AFB Saturday MorningResidents in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties may hear several sonic booms when Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket launches a NASA satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base Saturday morning near Lompoc...
'It's surreal': First Black astronaut on long-term stay at ISSNASA astronaut and pilot Victor Glover, who is the first Black astronaut to embark on a long-term stay at the International Space Station, said the experience of being in orbit and seeing Earth was..
Want to go to space? NASA astronaut advises 'be organized'NASA astronaut and physicist Shannon Walker, who arrived at the International Space Station while aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Resilience this week, gave a tip to future space tourists..