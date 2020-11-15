Global  
 

SpaceX and NASA updates

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
SpaceX and NASA updates
SpaceX astronauts and journey going well. NASA plan satellite launch.

New era: SpaceX starts regular astronaut trips to space station with Crew-1 launch

NASA and SpaceX launched a new era in the American space industry on Sunday with the liftoff of...
3rd Time’s A Charm: NASA & SpaceX To Launch Joint Mission To Space Station

NASA and SpaceX are preparing for launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.
NASA astronauts become latest space station residents in historic SpaceX Crew Dragon mission

Three NASA astronauts and their fellow crew member from the Japanese Space Agency boarded the...
Sonic Boom Alert: SpaceX To Launch NASA Satellite From Vandenberg AFB Saturday Morning [Video]

Sonic Boom Alert: SpaceX To Launch NASA Satellite From Vandenberg AFB Saturday Morning

Residents in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties may hear several sonic booms when Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket launches a NASA satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base Saturday morning near Lompoc...

'It's surreal': First Black astronaut on long-term stay at ISS [Video]

'It's surreal': First Black astronaut on long-term stay at ISS

NASA astronaut and pilot Victor Glover, who is the first Black astronaut to embark on a long-term stay at the International Space Station, said the experience of being in orbit and seeing Earth was..

Want to go to space? NASA astronaut advises 'be organized' [Video]

Want to go to space? NASA astronaut advises 'be organized'

NASA astronaut and physicist Shannon Walker, who arrived at the International Space Station while aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Resilience this week, gave a tip to future space tourists..

