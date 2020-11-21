Mt Sterling bank robbery 11.20.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Mt Sterling.

Mt sterling police department..

Is asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

According to officers..

This person was caught on camera..

Reportedly robbing the peoples bank, in front of cattlemans this mornign with a gun.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the bank ..

Showed his gun, and demanded money.

According to police no one was hut.

Investigators say the suspect left in a black toyota corolla, last seen heading towards i- 64.

Officers say this appears to be the same suspect from a robbery earlier this