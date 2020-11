A look inside Tennessee's COVID-19 Vaccination plan Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:48s - Published 2 minutes ago A look inside Tennessee's COVID-19 Vaccination plan With Tennessee officials saying widespread distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine is still several months away, we are taking a closer look at the plan in place to distribute the vaccine in Tennessee. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COVID PATIENTS.





You Might Like