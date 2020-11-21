Christian Heritage Wins Region

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 5 days ago

Christian heritage football team has been forced to take the tiger woods approach to the season.

Play a couple of weeks, and then take off a couple of weeks.

Covid forced the lions to endure more off weeks than they wanted, but at least it didn't ruin the impact of their regular season finale.

The lions entertained north cobb christian with the winner getting the region championship.

Christian heritage up 21-0 at half.

Lions struggling after the break.

=== evan lester swoops in for a much-needed red zone interception -- only to have it taken away with a pass interference call.

=== north cobb takes advantage of the second chance.

Isaiah williams gets it to the one yard line.

Eagles score next play.

21-7 lions.

=== christian heritage needing some magic the next drive... oops.

Quarterback christian thomas's pass picked off.

This one sticks.

Eagles score on the next play to make it 21-13.

=== after three failed drives, lions finally get the ball moving.

Thomas scrambles... spins... down at the 5.

=== running back gage leonard finishes the job.

Boom... touchdown.

28-13 lions, and that's how it stays.