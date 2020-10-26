Venezuelans start 'Black Friday' shopping

Venezuelans flocked to shopping centres in Caracas, the country's capital city, on Friday to take advantage of the first "Black Friday" discounts that were brought forward a week in the South American country as coronavirus restrictions were eased.
With more than 15 "drive-in masses" celebrated since August, 43-year-old priest Jonathan González said his church is a pioneer of the initiative in Venezuela, a mostly Catholic country.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Cyber Monday is on November 30 this year. Due to the pandemic, many retailers aren't just doing in-store deals for Black Friday. Macy's, which is struggling amid pandemic shutdowns, is expected to offer Cyber Monday deals on accessories, clothing, home goods, and more. Macy's is making it extra easy for shoppers to get their purchases quickly. The company is going out of it's way to attract customers, offering curbside and in-store pickup, as well as same-day and next-day delivery.