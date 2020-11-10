Global  
 

Gov. Holcomb and First Lady both test negative for COVID-19

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Governor Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb have tested negative for COVID-19.

3 governor eric holcomb and first lady janet holcomb both testing negative for covid-19 after exposure.

The couple was quarantined after several members of the governor's security detail tested positive for the virus.

Governor holcomb's office says him and the first lady are doing well and are not experiencing symptoms.they will continue their two-week quarantine until december first.




