Governor Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb have tested negative for COVID-19.

Gov. Holcomb and First Lady both test negative for COVID-19

3 it was another breezy day across the midwest but that kept the warmth around.

Highs climbed into the 60s.

The wind will finally decrease friday evening and lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with dry conditions and highs in the mid 40s.

Rain showers will spread into the region saturday night and it could be cold enough to get a few wet snowflakes to mix in.

3 governor eric holcomb and first lady janet holcomb both testing negative for covid-19 after exposure.

The couple was quarantined after several members of the governor's security detail tested positive for the virus.

Governor holcomb's office says him and the first lady are doing well and are not experiencing symptoms.they will continue their two-week quarantine until december first.