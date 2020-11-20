Speed Freak? Kansas City Man Has Miserable Hat Trick Of Bad Luck All At Once

Kansas City police say a man racing his bike had the worst possible luck within a span of seconds on Thursday.

Newser reports the man managed to crash, shoot himself, and get hit by another vehicle at roughly the same time.

According to police, 'a weapon in his waistband discharged' during the accident, shooting him in the hip.

At that very moment, he was also struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.