Covid cases accelerate as the U.S. nears 12 million Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:52s - Published Covid cases accelerate as the U.S. nears 12 million The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States was on track to surpass 12 million on Saturday, just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday that health experts have warned could fuel the surging spread of infection around the country. This report produced by Jonah Green. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend