Covid cases accelerate as the U.S. nears 12 million
The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States was on track to surpass 12 million on Saturday, just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday that health experts have warned could fuel the surging spread of infection around the country.
Artists dressed up as 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' spread awareness about the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social-distancing, in Bhopal's New Market under the district administration's 'Rok-Tok Abhiyan'.
Canada's largest city is now on lockdown for four weeks. CNN reports officials on Friday shut down Toronto shops, businesses, and restaurants, and banned indoor gatherings. The move comes in an effort..