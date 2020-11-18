Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:36s - Published
The Never List Movie (2020) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After the sudden death of her best friend, a straight-laced teen (Fivel Stewart, "Atypical") sets out to fulfill the secret list of outrageous acts the two of them said they’d never do.

Director: Michelle Mower Writer: Ariadne Shaffer Starring Fivel Stewart, Keiko Agena, Jonathan Bennett, BooBoo Stewart, Andrew Kai, Brenna D'Amico, Drew Droege, Matt Corboy and MariNaomi.

Release date: THEATRICAL RELEASE BEGINS DECEMBER 11, 2020!


