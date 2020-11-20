Second Harvest Food Bank Hands Out Meals in San Jose Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:00s - Published 2 minutes ago Second Harvest Food Bank Hands Out Meals in San Jose Hundreds of struggling families in the South Bay have food on the table tonight thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank. Devin Fehely reports. (11-21-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend