Comedian Bharti Singh, her husband sent to 14-day judicial custody

Comedian Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested after 15 hours of interrogation on November 22. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took both of them for the medical examination. Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities have been summoned by NCB including Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. NCB started probing entertainment industry after Sushant Singh Rajput alleged suicide.
Taking a dig at Narcotics Control Bureau Maharashtra State Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on November 22 questioned is NCB protecting drug traffickers by arresting drug addicts from film industry. "NCB is arresting people who consume drugs. They're addicts who should be sent to rehab, not jail. NCB's duty is to track down drug traffickers but no action being taken against them. Is NCB protecting them by arresting drug addicts from film industry?" said Malik.
