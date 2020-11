Leeds go into partnership with Roc Nation Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:07s - Published 1 minute ago Leeds go into partnership with Roc Nation A mural depicting Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, alongside club legends Lucas Radebe and Albert Johanneson, marks the Elland Road club's new partnership with Roc Nation - an entertainment agency founded by rapper Jay-Z. 0

