Can Patriots Still Make A Playoff Run, Or Is Team Toast After Loss To Texans? Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:20s - Published 6 minutes ago Can Patriots Still Make A Playoff Run, Or Is Team Toast After Loss To Texans? The Patriots 5th Quarter crew discusses the team's postseason chances after losing to the Texans. They aren't good. They are not good at all. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bill Belichick Reflects On Patriots' Disappointing Loss To Houston Texans



The head coach said his team didn't make enough plays at critical times in a 27-20 loss to the Texans. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:32 Published 34 minutes ago