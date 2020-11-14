Global  
 

Medvedev storms back to beat Thiem in ATP Final

Medvedev storms back to beat Thiem in ATP Final

Medvedev storms back to beat Thiem in ATP Final

Daniil Medvedev barged to the head of the queue of young pretenders as the Russian captured the biggest title of his career by storming back to beat Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to London’s last ATP Finals on Sunday.

