Medvedev storms back to beat Thiem in ATP Final

Daniil Medvedev barged to the head of the queue of young pretenders as the Russian captured the biggest title of his career by storming back to beat Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to London’s last ATP Finals on Sunday.
A tree felled in Northumberland’s Kielder Forest on Tuesday has been erectedin New Palace Yard outside the Houses of Parliament, where it will bedecorated for Christmas. On Saturday, a crane lowered it into its new homeopposite Parliament Square in London after its long journey by road from theNorth East.
Home Secretary Priti Patel leaves her central London office, following theresignation of Sir Alex Allan, the Government’s adviser on ministerialstandards, after the Prime Minister judged that she did not breach the rulesdespite being found to have bullied staff.
