Medvedev storms back to beat Thiem in ATP Final

Parliament Christmas tree arrives in London



A tree felled in Northumberland’s Kielder Forest on Tuesday has been erectedin New Palace Yard outside the Houses of Parliament, where it will bedecorated for Christmas. On Saturday, a crane lowered it into its new homeopposite Parliament Square in London after its long journey by road from theNorth East.

