Co-Founder Of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Dies

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Co-Founder Of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Dies
Pat Quinn was 37 years old. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports

