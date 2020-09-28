How cyber crooks are capitalizing on fears triggered by Covid-19
The seismic change in how we live our lives and use of the Internet has prompted a proliferation of e-crimes.
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us have converted a part of our home into a workplace.
We are connecting to global servers and downloading data from our home networks.
In this latest episode of In Focus, Hindustan Times’ Senior Editor speaks with Shibabrata Bhaumik, Founder and CEO of PayQ and Abheek Dutta, Senior Vice President, The Henson Group about how cyber crooks are capitalizing on anxieties and fears triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
