Drive-Thru Lines Extend for Miles

Occurred on November 20, 2020 / Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA Info from Licensor: "Shown are the extensive lines of cars leading to the drive-thru of In-N-Out on opening day in Colorado Springs at 11:45 am MST.

The line stretched past two intersections and loops around the restaurant.

Heavy traffic came from Interquest Pkwy and Voyager Pkwy.

People were lined up to get served In-N-Out as early as Tuesday (11-17-20).

A huge gathering of people waited outside the building to get in.

COVID-19 restrictions were not enforced.

There was a continuous overflow of business.

A delivery truck came in to deliver more food and El Paso County police were also seen directing traffic to help with the madness."