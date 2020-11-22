Tarun Gogoi passes away, remembering the 3-time Assam CM | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday after battling multi-organ dysfunction.

He was 84 years old.

Gogoi was diagnosed with Covid-19 in August and then suffered post-Covid complications at his advanced age.

Condolences started pouring in for the veteran administrator who was the longest serving Chief Minsiter of Assam.

