Former Assam CM Gogoi's health condition 'very critical': Gauhati Hospital

Chhath Puja preparations underway at ghats amid COVID-19



Arrangements are almost done for Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of River Gomti in Lucknow on November 20. This year four-day festival will be celebrated amid COVID-19 pandemic. Chhath Puja is one of the most popular festivals for the people of Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Devotees take a holy dip in river and offer 'argh' to the Sun. Chhath Puja usually witnessed huge crowd but this year amid pandemic, people decided not to celebrate with usual fanfare. Festive dais is all set to welcome devotees to offer prayers in Assam's Guwahati today. Devotees need to follow COVID SOPs while offering puja.

Credit: ANI Duration: 03:07 Published on January 1, 1970