Assam: Leaders pay last respects to former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi | Oneindia News

Leaders paid last respects to former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who had been battling for his life with post-Covid complications in a hospital for weeks, died of multiple organ-failure on Monday.

Tributes pour in from across the country.

Tarun Gogoi shot to fame in 1976 when he was made the joint secretary of AICC and an office-bearer of the Indian Youth Congress under Ambika Soni’s leadership.

Political leaders mourn the demise of one of the tallest leaders of the Congress party.

