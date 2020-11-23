Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Assam: Leaders pay last respects to former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Assam: Leaders pay last respects to former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi | Oneindia News

Assam: Leaders pay last respects to former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi | Oneindia News

Leaders paid last respects to former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who had been battling for his life with post-Covid complications in a hospital for weeks, died of multiple organ-failure on Monday.

Tributes pour in from across the country.

Tarun Gogoi shot to fame in 1976 when he was made the joint secretary of AICC and an office-bearer of the Indian Youth Congress under Ambika Soni’s leadership.

Political leaders mourn the demise of one of the tallest leaders of the Congress party.

#TarunGogoi #TributesForTarunGogoi #RIPTarunGogoi


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Leaders pay last respects to former Assam CM Gogoi in Guwahati [Video]

Leaders pay last respects to former Assam CM Gogoi in Guwahati

Leaders from various political parties and citizens paid their last respects to former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi at his residence in Guwahati on November 24. He passed away on November 23 at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
Meerut, UP: Baby girl found stuffed inside 3 gunny bags, left to die|Oneindia News [Video]

Meerut, UP: Baby girl found stuffed inside 3 gunny bags, left to die|Oneindia News

A baby girl was found stuffed inside three gunny bags on the side of a road in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. India Meteorological Department informed on Tuesday that as deep depression has intensified into..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:25Published
Assam CM Sonowal pays last respects to Tarun Gogoi in Guwahati [Video]

Assam CM Sonowal pays last respects to Tarun Gogoi in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid last respects to Tarun Gogoi, who passed away on November 23 at GMCH hospital in Guwahati. Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi passed away at age of 86. Veteran..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published