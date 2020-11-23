Global  
 

Kashmir's first snow, rains in Srinagar | Orange alert in upper reaches | Oneindia News

Kashmir's first snow, rains in Srinagar | Orange alert in upper reaches | Oneindia News

Kashmir's first snow, rains in Srinagar | Orange alert in upper reaches | Oneindia News

The Kashmir Valley received the first snowfall of the season on Monday while Srinagar received rain and the higher reaches of the valley received heavy precipitation.

The inclement weather connditions prompted the weather department to issue an orange alert for the higher reaches and Sonmarg Zojila axis.

Watch how Kashmir is bracing for the cold weather.

