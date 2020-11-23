Chaplain tests positive for Covid-19

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 hours ago

For patients and seniors fighting covid-19 in northwest missouri- they've had good company.

Dave hugger has been praying for the vulnerable and infected-hosting parking lot prayers and live streams.but he had to take a two week break...and now- he's back.

Kq2's kilee thomas with the local chaplin's road to recovery.

Sot: dave hugger, chaplin- "ay, this is chaplin dave folks.

I'm at for the last eight months- for his pink shirts and big was on a mission- "lord, i pray for these men and women here.

I pray safe from the covid."

Hugger travelled around northwest missouri-countless hospitals and senior living facilities to pray for those fighting covid-19 inside closed doors sot: hugger-"and we got quite a crew today.

Here they are."

4 weeks ago, chaplin dave tested positive for covid-19.

Sot: hugger-"it's a sneaky little devil."

"i have no idea how i got the virus.

Because of where i work with hospice, the chaplins test every week.

Our nurses check twice a week.

Friday morning, i took my test and they sent it off to the lab.

Sunday morning i got up to go to church and i checked my emails and found out i had covid."for the first time- dave and his wife were on the other end of people's prayers sot: hugger-"when you first get the diagnosis, all these things run through your head.

Am i going to end up in the hospital?""i bet you i got a hundred texts in the first couple days."dave updated his facebook friends almost daily on his symptoms- which ended up as mild cold symptoms. sot: hugger- "i know a lot of people who have it a lot worse than we do, so we are grateful."

After quarantining for two weeks- chaplin dave is back out praying.

ánats of dave prayingá praying for those fighting the same virus he was "for those who don't think the virus is real hugger- "the virus is real.

The people who are sitting in that window watching right now, they need to hear us pray.

We're gonna keep praying."

Reporting in st.

Joseph, kilee thomas kq2 news chaplin dave stopped by eight locations in buchanan county today to pray.

To follow his live streamed prayers- find him on facebook.