Pope Francis Meets With NBA Players at the Vatican

Pope Francis Meets With NBA Players at the Vatican.

According to ESPN, Sterling Brown, Kyle Korver, Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Tolliver and Marco Belinelli met with the pope on Monday.

Pope Francis reportedly set up the meeting to discuss social justice initiatives.

He issued a statement over the summer in response to unrest following the shooting and killing of unarmed Black citizens, .

Such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, at the hands of police.

My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life, Pope Francis, via statement.

Several NBA players and teams took a stand in joining the Black Lives Matter movement.

The meeting was reportedly in reference to what the NBA intends to do moving forward


