Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Long Haul Covid cases

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Long Haul Covid cases

Long Haul Covid cases

A pulmonologist explains the "long hauler" cases from Covid-19, victims who have long term health issues.

In hamilton county, a local doctor is bringing special attention to patients suffering with symptoms even months after their initial diagnosis.

News 12's kenan scott joins us live in studio with how a chattanooga pulmonary specialist is taking care of these vulnerable patients.

In our top local story.

Andrew, emily, that's right.

Today i spoke with dr. mike czarnecki, a pulmonary specialist with the lung docs, who recently launched a clinic at his office in hixson to treat and research these "long- hauler" covid-19 cases.

And it's been reported that around ten percent of all patrick core czarnecki chattanooga-based pulmonary specialist has recently opened up clinic out of his office tre in research would use called covert long-haul he says it's been a difficult process mainly due to the fact that the diseas is still so new ... in how we treat them to move to get worse with you more steroid to your mailbox how to imaging on her chest ... she's our tractor reading test ... point function tests all those things get more information and we also want to contribute to the overall medical community the scientists the data that were generated with our position concerning he says it's not yet known why some patients become bondholders and others we just know that has to prolong.

The demand makes formation throughout your body and will time you additional test you made on some heartfelt ... future is your brains and ... all the things which are the manager ones remain your nasal passages ... of velocities seemed ... remain due to high demand the clinic is now seeing patient refried ... and it's been reported that around 10% of all coven 19 patients become long haulers according to the journal of the american




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Long lines at testing sites in Miami [Video]

Long lines at testing sites in Miami

As coronavirus cases rise in Florida, Miami is seeing long lines at their testing sites.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:37Published
Nursing homes face COVID-19 surge [Video]

Nursing homes face COVID-19 surge

The state health department’s latest report on long term care facilities shows more than 1,000 new resident COVID-19 cases and over 1,200 new staff member cases as of November 18th.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:32Published
New CDC Model Projects COVID-19 Will Nearly Double This Winter [Video]

New CDC Model Projects COVID-19 Will Nearly Double This Winter

New CDC Model Projects COVID-19 Cases, Will Nearly Double This Winter. The forecasting model was developed by researchers at the Washington University in St. Louis. It projects the possibility of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published