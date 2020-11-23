CM V Narayanasamy inspects Puducherry's coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Nivar

The coastal areas of Puducherry are on high alert ahead of Cyclone Nivar.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy inspected coastal areas ahead of Nivar Cyclone on November 24.

Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25.

Team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived to take stock of all the arrangements ahead of the cyclone.