Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CM V Narayanasamy inspects Puducherry's coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Nivar

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:58s - Published
CM V Narayanasamy inspects Puducherry's coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Nivar

CM V Narayanasamy inspects Puducherry's coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Nivar

The coastal areas of Puducherry are on high alert ahead of Cyclone Nivar.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy inspected coastal areas ahead of Nivar Cyclone on November 24.

Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25.

Team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived to take stock of all the arrangements ahead of the cyclone.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pondicherry Pondicherry City in Puducherry, India

Cyclone Nivar is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward [Video]

Cyclone Nivar is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward

Cyclone Nivar is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist RK Jenamani informed on November 24. "Nivar Cyclone is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward. The prediction is that it is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu coast and cross close to Puducherry at around 5pm tomorrow. It will intensify further," said Jenamani

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Cyclone Nivar: Indian Navy, Coast Guard assets ready for rescue ops in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

 The Indian Navy has deployed INS Parundu, a vessel from Vishakapatnam with HADR bricks and diving teams to render assistance.
DNA
Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall in Chennai; PM Modi assures support l Latest updates [Video]

Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall in Chennai; PM Modi assures support l Latest updates

Intermittent rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall on Wednesday. Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. Widespread rain & thunderstorm are likely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry. North coastal districts & delta districts could witness extremely heavy rainfall. Regional meteorological centre has advised fishermen to avoid the sea. NDRF has earmarked 30 teams to launch rescue and relief operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and assured all possible support from Centre in view of the severe cyclonic storm Nivar. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:14Published

National Disaster Response Force National Disaster Response Force Indian specialized force

Explained: Dos and Don'ts for Cyclone Nivar

 Here are some of the Do's and Don'ts advised by the Chief Minister's Office and NDRF officials to be followed in areas likely to be hit by cyclones.
DNA

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

Related news from verified sources

NCMC takes stock of preparedness for cyclone Nivar, expected to hit Andhra, TN, Puducherry

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Monday reviewed the status of cyclone "Nivar" that...
Mid-Day - Published

Cyclone Nivar likely to make landfall in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, heavy rains to lash coastal areas today

During November 24 and 25 extremely heavy rainfall is expected at North coastal districts and delta...
DNA - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Meerut, UP: Baby girl found stuffed inside 3 gunny bags, left to die|Oneindia News [Video]

Meerut, UP: Baby girl found stuffed inside 3 gunny bags, left to die|Oneindia News

A baby girl was found stuffed inside three gunny bags on the side of a road in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. India Meteorological Department informed on Tuesday that as deep depression has intensified into..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:25Published
Coastal parts of Chennai on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar' [Video]

Coastal parts of Chennai on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'

The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Cyclone Nivar' is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published