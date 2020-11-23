Global  
 

Cyclone Nivar crosses Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; CMs visit affected areas

Slammed by the severe cyclonic storm Nivar early Thursday, Tamil Nadu is likely to receive another spell of very heavy rainfall as a fresh low pressure area is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal from November 29 onwards, the IMD said.

Cyclone Nivar, which hit the Tamil Nadu coast as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the early hours of Thursday, has brought heavy rains over the state, especially in its northern parts.

Under its influence, Puducherry received 30 cm rainfall, the highest among the affected regions, followed by Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu with 27 cm precipitation.

Nagapattinam recorded 6.3 cm rainfall, Karaikal 9.6 cm and Chennai 11.3 cm.

The IMD has also issued an amber-coloured warning (second most dangerous in the list) for coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 27.

Tamil Nadu chief minister and Puducherry chief minister reviewed the situation at the state and union territory respectively.

Watch the full video for more details.


