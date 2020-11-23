Cyclone Nivar crosses Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; CMs visit affected areas

Slammed by the severe cyclonic storm Nivar early Thursday, Tamil Nadu is likely to receive another spell of very heavy rainfall as a fresh low pressure area is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal from November 29 onwards, the IMD said.
Cyclone Nivar, which hit the Tamil Nadu coast as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the early hours of Thursday, has brought heavy rains over the state, especially in its northern parts.
Under its influence, Puducherry received 30 cm rainfall, the highest among the affected regions, followed by Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu with 27 cm precipitation.
DravidaMunnetraKazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin visited Velachery area in Chennai on Nov 26 to review the situation in water-logged residential areas that got affected due to cyclone 'Nivar'. Stalin also distributed food and clothes to the locals. The cyclone 'Nivar' hit the coastal areas of Puducherry and affected Tamil Nadu in wee hours of Nov 26.
The Indian Army on November 25 successfully test-fired the BrahMos missile in the Bay of Bengal. The missile, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation, hit the designated target at over 250 km with pinpoint accuracy, the Indian Army said. This missile firing was in continuation with earlier launches of the BrahMos missile.
Speaking to ANI, Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre in Chennai, Dr N Puviarasan said, "Severe cyclonic storm Nivar expected to move Northwest wards and weaken into cyclonic storm in districts of South-interior Karnataka. Fishermen are also advised not to go to sea in South-coastal Andhra Pradesh and North-coastal Tamil Nadu. Chennai to have moderate rainfall till tomorrow," he added.
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi Palaniswami visited a relief camp in Devanampattinam of Cuddalore district to meet people affected by 'Cyclone Nivar'. He also distributed relief materials among them. The cyclone 'Nivar' hit the coastal areas of Puducherry and affected Tamil Nadu on wee hours of Nov 26.
Speaking on the 'Cyclone Nivar,' Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Randeep Rana on November 26 stated that the landfall happened yesterday at midnight and now the cyclone is weakening gradually. He said, "Landfall happened yesterday at midnight. 25 NDRF teams were assigned, 15 in Tamil Nadu, 4 in Puducherry and 6 in Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone is weakening gradually but it has potential to cause further damage. Precautionary measures are being taken."
Chief Minister of Puducherry, V Narayanasamy visited 'Cyclone Nivar' affected areas in Uppalam on November 26. He also walked in heavily water-logged streets along with officials to review situation...