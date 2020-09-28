Cyclone Nivar: MK Stalin visits water-logged residential areas of Chennai

DravidaMunnetraKazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin visited Velachery area in Chennai on Nov 26 to review the situation in water-logged residential areas that got affected due to cyclone 'Nivar'.

Stalin also distributed food and clothes to the locals.

The cyclone 'Nivar' hit the coastal areas of Puducherry and affected Tamil Nadu in wee hours of Nov 26.