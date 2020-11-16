Global  
 

Ethiopia - Tigray conflict: Thousands flee besieged capital ahead of military assault

Ethiopian refugees flee country to avoid fighting in Tigray province

 The ongoing conflict is reported to have killed hundreds of people and forced thousands more to flee into neighboring Sudan.
United Nations says a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Ethiopia

 The United Nations says a humanitarian crisis is currently unfolding in Ethiopia. The federal government there has launched what many people are calling an..
Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Debretsion Gebremichael vows to fight on

 Debretsion Gebremichael says people are "ready to die" to defend the region despite calls to surrender.
Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender [Video]

Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender

Tigrayan forces have destroyed the airport serving a town claimed by Ethiopia as one of the world's oldest centers of Christianity. David Doyle reports.

Ethiopia warns Tigray residents that 'anything can happen'

Ethiopia’s government is again warning residents of the besieged capital of the embattled Tigray...
As the deadly conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region spirals, here's what you need to know

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed two weeks ago announced a military offensive in the northern...
Ethiopia's government asks for 'time' to resolve Tigrayan conflict

Ethiopia authorities have resisted international pressure for mediation in a war in the country's...
Ethiopia: Thousands flee Tigray to Sudan border. [Video]

Ethiopia: Thousands flee Tigray to Sudan border.

The conflict in Ethiopia is forcing thousands of people to flee from Tigray into neighbouring Sudan.

Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital [Video]

Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital

The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city..

UN: More than two million children from Tigray need aid [Video]

UN: More than two million children from Tigray need aid

The warring parties in Ethiopia's Tigray region have exchanged rocket fire, with both sides accusing each other of putting civilians in danger that has displaced tens of thousands of people.

