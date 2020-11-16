Ethiopia - Tigray conflict: Thousands flee besieged capital ahead of military assault
Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrenderTigrayan forces have destroyed the airport serving a town claimed by Ethiopia as one of the world's oldest centers of Christianity. David Doyle reports.
Ethiopia: Thousands flee Tigray to Sudan border.The conflict in Ethiopia is forcing thousands of people to flee from Tigray into neighbouring Sudan.
Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capitalThe capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city..
UN: More than two million children from Tigray need aidThe warring parties in Ethiopia's Tigray region have exchanged rocket fire, with both sides accusing each other of putting civilians in danger that has displaced tens of thousands of people.