IMAG history & science center starts new hours
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:18s - Published
IMAG history & science center starts new hours
The IMAG history and science center has started new hours called hours of inspiration.
BLACK FRIDAY DEALS EARLIER THISMONTH.THE I-MAG HISTORY AND SCIENCENTER WILL HAVE WHAT THEY CALL,"HOURS OF INSPIRTATION" STARTINGTODAY.THAT MEANS, TUESDAYS THROUGHSATURDAYS, THEY’LL BE OPEN FROM10 TO 5.AND THEN ON SUNDAY, NOON TOFIVE.THE FAMILY-FRIENDLY DESTI