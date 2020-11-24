Shaker Village Thanksgiving Time Happenings Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago 11242020_12 pm 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend C1 3 existing daily a lot of people. We need around doing and all ranking programming is a to the academy for joining me on to giving to you is always a lot of really close going on here is probably teams.you're still getting on shaker village will open the main need to check table right now like so many c1 3 do changes and to keep everyone safe over this thanksgiving season but we know that so many people have had their plans fall to the wayside so were offering thanksgiving to go menu there's still time were were making hundreds of thanksgiving meals including roast turkey big country ham cornbread dressing mashed potatoes are not squash all the fixings and trimmings and other still time to make your reservation come and pick up your thanksgiving take-out meal and will even include reheating instructions for you people wer looking forward to going down there and enjoying options to enjoy his life on the right thing the menu reservation for their meals will really the end of the day tomorrow on wednesda and you can go online it shaker village ky.org click on the link to dine and you can make your reservations for your thanksgiving i and there is not at thursday is click help in respect of everyone in the restaurant meals on the outside of thanksgiving were going to b offering curbside pickup at all times of course we have the 72 hotel rooms that make the in shaker village and we have carryout food for all of the adjusted come and stay overnight in these wonderful historic links on the property one great thing about shaker village are the big wide open spaces so while you might not be able to go to restaurants and dine in you can take carryout home or stay on the property and find table or throw out a picnic blanket and enjoy the food from the trustees table with a beautiful backdrop you're on th 3000 acres of shaker village great work transfers hello this c1 3 well you know getting out on th trails is a good way to work of some of these big heavy thanksgiving meals and 36 miles of trails on the property to be open for hiking on thanksgiving day on black friday and throughout the weekend how we d close the trails at some point on we days this time of year for some of our trill management bu they'll be reopened going forward after december 5 for th remainder of the year and through 2021 is no different now offering anything special absolutely note shaker village c1 3 shopping needs when it comes to christma these heritage carafes the shaker inspired gifts and also all the wonderful holiday decor and holiday gifts that we have or are wonderful tradition for a lot of families, do their shopping year but this year mor than ever i want to lower your audience to shop local help the small businesses out and come out to shaker village and other businesses in your town or shop online again through shaker village ky.org we got some wonderful gifts and 10% off for shop small saturday as you come out and shop with us real people we appreciate all that you are doing holiday time more information your calendar and let me clamber at the website [email protected] c1 3 click on our event calendar were keeping it up-to- date whenever there's changes o changes to our safety policy an you'll even see that some of ou craft workshops were going to d them virtually you want to sign up early so we can mail you the items you need and one of our wonderful interpreters will guide you through the process o making things like holiday read stars you can use for decorations at home and there's a lot to still be thankful for this year and were glad to be here for everyone in our guests and donors have been such a great support so thanks ravenou on the day always a pleasure to have you on ... so much billy





You Might Like

