Trust between EU and UK must be rebuilt to break Brexit deadlock, Irish PM tells Euronews

Turkey has protested after German soldiers boarded a Turkish cargo ship in search of suspected arms shipments to Libya. The EU mission says all protocols were followed in the operation, and no illicit materials were found.
Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey speaks to the House of CommonsTreasury Committee about the financial and monetary forecasts for the UKeconomy in the wake of Covid-19 and the looming Brexit transition deadline.
