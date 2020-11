Taylor Swift Surprised Fans With 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' Film | Billboard News Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:19s - Published 2 minutes ago Taylor Swift Surprised Fans With 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' Film | Billboard News Taylor Swift surprised the world again on Tuesday morning when she announced the imminent drop of 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' at midnight PST/ 3 a.m. ET. 0

