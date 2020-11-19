Taylor Swift Confirms Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Co-Wrote Songs on ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift Confirms Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Co-Wrote Songs on ‘Folklore’.

When ‘Folklore’ dropped in July, fans spotted an unfamiliar name, William Bowery, credited on the tracks “Betty” and “Exile.” .

Fans couldn’t find any evidence of the name online, leading them to believe it was a pseudonym for Alwyn.

.

Swift confirmed the theory in her new concert film, ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.’.

The film was released on Disney+ on November 25.

.

There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because it’s not a real person … So, William Bowery is Joe, as we know, Taylor Swift, via 'The Independent'.

She went on to explain that the pair first wrote “Betty” together after she heard him singing during quarantine.

.

I came in and I was like, ‘Hey, this could be really weird, and we could hate this, so because we’re in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try to see what it’s like if we write this song together?’, Taylor Swift, via 'The Independent'.

In addition to co-writing the lyrics, Swift also credited Alwyn with writing the entire piano part for “Exile.”.

‘Folklore’ is nominated for six Grammy awards, including album of the year and best pop duo/group performance for “Exile.”